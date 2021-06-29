Clippers defeat Suns 116-102, cut series deficit to 3-2

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – The Los Angeles Clippers cut the series deficit to 3-2 with a 116-102 win over the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Finals late Monday.

Paul George led the Clippers with 41 points, while Reggie Jackson dropped 23 in Game 5.

Marcus Morris Sr. finished with 22 points on 9-of-16 shooting.

Devin Booker was the highest scorer for the Suns with 31 points.

Chris Paul played with 22 points and eight assists, while Deandre Ayton had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Game 6 will take place in Los Angeles on Wednesday.