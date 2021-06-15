Clippers tie series 2-2 in Western Conference semifinals

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Utah Jazz 118-104 on Monday night to tie the series 2-2 in the Western Conference semifinals.

Combined for 62 points, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George each added 31 points to lead the Clippers to victory over the Jazz.

Marcus Morris finished with 24 points.

For the losing side, Donovan Mitchell was the highest scorer with 37 points.

Joe Ingles scored 19 points and Bojan Bogdanovic 18 points for the No.1 seed Jazz.

Game 5 will be held in Salt Lake City on Wednesday.

– Hawks defeat 76ers to level series 2-2 in Eastern Conference

The Atlanta Hawks toppled the Philadelphia 76ers 103-100 to level the series 2-2 in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Joel Embiid posted a double-double with 17 points and 21 rebounds while Tobias Harris added 20 points and Seth Curry scored 17 points for the Sixers.

For the Hawks, Bogdan Bogdanovic dropped 22 points and John Collins finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Trae Youngs had 25 points and 18 assists.

Game 5 will take place in Philadelphia on Wednesday.