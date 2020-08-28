Coal use must be progressively phased out: UN chief

By Burak Bir

ANKARA (AA) – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that the use of renewables has to increase while coal consumption must end.

His remarks came on the occasion of the 19th Darbari Seth Memorial Lecture, titled The Rise of Renewables: Shining a Light on a Sustainable Future.

"That must be our story," Guterres said in a video message, adding that 21st century's economies should be cleaner, smarter and stronger which create more jobs, more justice and more prosperity.

"Both COVID-19 and the climate crisis have raised fundamental questions about how to ensure the health and well-being of people and planet," he said.

Today the world needs to choose the "right path to a green recovery" for a better future, Guterres stressed.