Colombia far from agreement to end crisis

By Laura Gamba

BOGOTA, Colombia (AA) – More than two weeks of back-and-forth in their talks, the government and protest leaders do not seem to yield any results.

The national strike leaders, who represent unions, student groups and indigenous peoples, have said that the government refuses to sign the "pre-agreement of protest guarantees", while the government makes it a condition that the road blockades are lifted before sitting down to build agreements.

Only until Tuesday the national strike committee said there were "approaches for lifting" blockades that have paralyzed imports, exports and caused shortage of fuel, food and medical supplies in the country.

Temblores, a Colombian NGO specialized in documenting police violence, says the death toll amounts to 48 in 35 days of protests.

Ten investigations have been opened against police officers on Monday after videos circulating on social media show armed men in civilian clothing shooting in the city of Cali on Friday while police officers allowed it without taking action.

Friday's wave of violence left 13 people dead, 98 injured and heavy clashes between protesters and the security forces. Colombian President Ivan Duque announced the deployment of military forces to Cali after the riots and unrest.

The UN's human rights chief Michel Bachelet called on Colombia to conduct a thorough and independent investigation into the deaths of protesters in Cali, the epicenter of the nationwide anti-government protests.

“In some parts of the city, civilians have shot at protesters in the presence of police officers,” Bachelet said in a statement. "It is important that all those who are reportedly involved in causing injury or death, including state officials, are subject to prompt, effective, independent, impartial and transparent investigations and that those responsible are held accountable," she added.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights has expressed its concern about the presence of civilians shooting next to law enforcement officers.

"The IACHR urges the State of Colombia to promptly and diligently investigate these events and punish those responsible."

After the Colombian Government was initially reluctant to allow the IACHR to visit the country to verify the human rights situation, vice president Marta Lucia Ramirez confirmed the visit would take place between June 7 and 11.

On Sunday, thousands marched in major cities to demand an end to roadblocks and to express support for security forces.

Protests erupted in Colombia in April over a now cancelled tax reform proposed by the government. Since the bill was withdrawn, protesters' demands have expanded to include government action to end police violence, the dissolution of the anti-riot police and more opportunities for young people.

The national strike committee has warned the government that it will call for major marches the following weeks.​​​​​​​