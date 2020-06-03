Colombia's coronavirus death toll surpasses 1,000 mark

By Sinan Dogan

ANKARA (AA) – The number of people in Colombia who have died from the novel coronavirus has surpassed the 1,000 mark, according to data released Tuesday by the Health Ministry.

Colombian officials said 40 more people died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 1,009.

Some 1,340 additional cases were diagnosed, bringing the figure to 31,833, while the number of recoveries has reached 11,142.

Since first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The pandemic has killed over 380,000 people worldwide, with more than 6.37 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 2.72 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.