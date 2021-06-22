Colombia's coronavirus-related deaths surpass 100,000

By Sinan Dogan

BOGOTA, Colombia (AA) – The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Colombia has exceeded 100,000, the country’s Health Ministry reported late Monday.

As many as 648 people lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the data showed, taking the country’s death toll to 100,582.

It also marked the country’s highest single-day death toll since the beginning of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases in the country surpassed 3.96 million with 23,239 new infections.

The number people who won the battle against the virus rose to over 3.68 million with an additional 18,786 recoveries.

Among the places most affected by the outbreak in the country was the capital Bogota, with more than 1.16 million cases, and the province of Antioquia with 610,130 cases.

In the country, where the number of active cases has reached 169,994, the intensive care occupancy rate ranges from 85%-90%.

Over 14.95 million people have received their first dose of a vaccine and more than 4.78 million have received their second dose as part of the country’s mass vaccination campaign.

Colombia, with a population of more than 51 million, ranks 10th in the world in terms of the number of cases.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.86 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 178.6 million cases reported worldwide, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University.​​​​​​​

*Writing by Merve Berker