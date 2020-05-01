Comoros confirms 1st coronavirus case

By Felix Tih

ANKARA (AA) – The Comoros has reported its first case of coronavirus, World Health Organization's Regional Office for Africa said on Friday.

So far, over 38,000 cases have been recorded on the African continent — with over 1,600 deaths, WHO said in a tweet.

"On this day of April 30, 2020, the government declares the first case of COVID-19 on the Comoros," MedicalExpress website quoted President Azali Assoumani as saying late Thursday. "The patient's medical condition is gradually improving," he said.

The new case is a man in his 50s who came into contact with a French-Comorian national with travel history to France.

The Kingdom of Lesotho remains the only country in Africa without coronavirus after the Indian Ocean archipelago confirmed its first case.

The Comoros, with a population of over 800,000 is a volcanic archipelago off the coast of East Africa in the warm Indian Ocean waters of the Mozambique Channel.