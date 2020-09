By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Fenerbahce signed Congolese defender Marcel Tisserand from Bundesliga club Wolfsburg on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old player inked a three-year contract with the option for a fourth season, the Turkish Super Lig club confirmed.

Tisserand started his career at French club Monaco while also having made appearances for Lens, Toulouse, Ingolstadt and Wolfsburg.

He scored two goals in 53 matches for Wolfsburg.