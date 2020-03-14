Coronavirus: Afghanistan closes educational institutions

By Shadi Khan Saif

KABUL, Afghanistan (AA) – Afghanistan on Saturday announced the closure of all educational institutions to stem the coronavirus pandemic.

The country’s health and education ministries announced that the ongoing winter holidays would be extended for one more month until April 21 to contain the outbreak.

With the total number of confirmed cases surging to 11, Afghanistan canceled all sports events.

Health Ministry spokesman Waheed Mayar, told Anadolu Agency on Saturday three more cases were confirmed in Balkh, Kapisa and Samangan provinces.

Afghanistan reported its first case of COVID-19 in late February, shortly after Iran — which shares its western border — confirmed its cases.

The virus thought to have originated in Wuhan, China last December has spread to 129 countries and territories.

The global death toll from the virus has crossed 5,300 with more than 142,000 cases confirmed worldwide, according World Health Organization.