Coronavirus: Bahrain and Vietnam Grand Prixs postponed

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – The Formula 1 announced Friday that the Bahrain and Vietnam Grand Prixs have been postponed due to the continued global spread of coronavirus.

"Formula 1 and the FIA say they will continue to work closely with the race promoters in Bahrain and Vietnam to monitor the situation and study the viability of potential alternative dates for both races," Formula 1 said on its website.

It stated that Formula 1 and the FIA expect the 2020 championship to begin in Europe at the beginning of June, adding that:" This will be regularly reviewed."

“The global situation regarding COVID-19 is fluid and very difficult to predict and it is right we take time to assess the situation and make the right decisions," stated Formula 1 Chairman and CEO Chase Carey on formula1.com.

Carey also said that the decision taken with the International Automobile Federation — FIA — and its promoters to ensure the safety of everyone.

Meanwhile, McLaren Racing had announced Thursday that it withdrew from the Australian Grand Prix after a team member was tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Following the coronavirus case, this weekend’s season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne had been canceled.