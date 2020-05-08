Coronavirus case tally rises in several Arab nations

By Zeynep Hilal Karyagdi and Hamdi Yildiz

ISTANBUL (AA) – Health authorities in several Arab countries confirmed more cases and deaths Friday from the novel coronavirus as the Middle East struggles to contain its spread.

Egyptian officials said the death toll from the virus rose to 503 after 21 patients died.

The number of cases there has risen to 8,476 while 1,945 patients have recovered.

Officials in Morocco said 5,711 people have been infected with COVID-19, including 186 deaths.

A total of 2,104 patients have been diagnosed with the virus in Iraq, with the number of recoveries standing at 661.

So far, 104 have died from the virus.

Tunisia reported one new fatality, bringing its death toll to 44, while infections rose to 1,026.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry confirmed 12 additional cases to take the tally to 796.

With one new death, 26 people have died from the virus.

Yemeni officials said two patients died from the virus, bringing the nationwide toll to seven.

It reported 34 cases of the virus.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 187 countries and regions. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed nearly 274,000 worldwide, with more than 3.9 million infections, while recoveries have exceeded 1.3 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Seda Sevencan