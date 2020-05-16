Coronavirus case tally rises in several Arab states

ANKARA (AA) – Health authorities in six Arab countries confirmed more fatalities and cases due to the novel coronavirus on Saturday.



In a statement, Kuwait's Health Ministry said 11 people had died from the COVID-19 virus, taking the nationwide death toll to 107.



The ministry said 942 new cases were detected, raising the total to 13,802.



In Saudi Arabia, a health ministry spokesman said the kingdom's death toll rose to 302 after 10 new fatalities were reported.



The spokesman said 2,840 infections were registered, bringing the total infections to 52,016.



Qatar's Health Ministry said one person had died from the disease and 1,547 cases were recorded.



The Gulf country has so far confirmed 15 fatalities and 30.972 virus cases.



Health authorities in Bahrain said 72 virus cases were detected over the past 24 hours, taking the total figure to 6,654.

Bahrain has confirmed 12 deaths due to the illness so far.



Tunisia also confirmed three COVID-19 cases on Saturday, for the first time in five days.



The country's death toll currently stands at 45 and 1,035 infections.



In Yemen, Houthi rebels said two more coronavirus cases were detected in rebel-held areas.

More than 4.56 million cases have been reported in 188 countries and regions since the virus emerged in China last December. The US, Europe, and Russia are currently the hardest-hit areas.

The pandemic has claimed over 308,800 lives worldwide, while recoveries exceed 1.65 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

