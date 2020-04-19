Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Arab nations

By Gulsen Topcu, Hacer Baser

ISTANBUL (AA) – Five Arab nations reported an increase in coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, authorities said Sunday.

With 116 new cases, the total in Algeria stands at 2,534, including 894 recoveries. It recorded three deaths bringing that number to 367.

In Egypt, officials registered 19 additional deaths for a total of 224, including 3,032 cases

Morocco had two more fatalities in the lsst 24 hours taking the death toll there to 137, while total cases are at 2,685

Health officials in Iraq said one additional death raised its figure to 82, including 1,513 cases.

Jordan’s tally rose to 413 with six new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in the past 24 hours.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across. Europe and the U.S. are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 159,500, with total infections exceeding 2.3 million, while greater than 594,000 have recovered, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Seda Sevencan