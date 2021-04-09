Coronavirus cases, deaths on rise in 3 Arab countries

By Laith Al-jnaidi, Cagri Kosak and Mehmet Nuri Ucar

ISTANBUL/ADEN/SANA’A (AA) – Iraq, Jordan and Yemen reported more coronavirus infections and deaths Thursday as efforts continued to contain the disease.

– Iraq

Another 34 people in Iraq died in the past 24 hours, pushing nationwide fatalities to 14,606, according to the Health Ministry.

With 7,817 new infections, the caseload rose to 903,439. A total of 799,327 recoveries have been recorded so far.

– Jordan

Health officials in Jordan confirmed 96 new fatalities and 4,775 additional infections from the coronavirus Thursday.

The virus tally stands at 655,456 cases and 7,565 deaths.

A total of 576,771 patients have won their battle against the virus.

-Yemen

Yemeni health officials confirmed 18 new coronavirus fatalities and 86 additional infections in the past 24 hours.

The virus tally has reached 5,133 cases, including 1,004 fatalities, the National Committee for the Fight Against the Coronavirus said in a statement.

A total of 1,946 patients have won the battle against the virus, it said.

The figures relate to regions under government control since April 10, when the first case was detected.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz