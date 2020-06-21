Coronavirus cases, deaths on rise in Africa

By Adam Abu-bashal and Omer Erdem

KHARTOUM/ABUJA (AA) – Cases of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19-related fatalities continued to rise Sunday across Africa.

Sudan's health officials reported 164 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 8,580.

Eight people died, raising that figure to 521.

-Mauritania

The number of cases rose by 192, bringing the total to 2,813.

The death toll reached at 108, with six additional fatalities. So far, 696 have recovered.

– Ghana

An additional 514 people contracted the virus, raising the tally there to 13,717.

Ghana confirmed 85 deaths from the virus.

The health ministry said 10,074 people have recovered and discharged from hospitals.

-Nigeria

COVID-19 deaths reached 506 with 19 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

Health authorities said confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 19,808 with 661 new infections and the number of recoveries is 6,718.

Since first appearing in China last December, the virus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The US, Brazil and Russia are currently the hardest-hit in the world.

The pandemic has killed more than 464,000 people worldwide, with an excess of 8.7 million confirmed cases and greater than 4.3 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Fahri Aksut