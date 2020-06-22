Coronavirus cases, deaths on rise in E. Europe, Asia

By Ruslan Rehimov, Dmitri Chirciu and Bahtiyar Abdulkerimov

BAKU (AA) – Cases of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19-related fatalities continued to rise across Eastern Europe and Asia on Monday.

– Ukraine

Ukraine reported 681 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 37,241.

Ten patients died in the same period, raising the death tally to 1,012. As many as 16,642 patients have recovered.

The country extended its ongoing quarantine measures until July 31 amid the rise in case numbers. Though the adaptive quarantine allows for restrictions to be eased in certain regions, measures can also be enhanced in affected regions.

– Kazakhstan

In Kazakhstan, the number of cases rose by 507, bringing the total to 17,732.

The death toll stood at 120, with nearly 11,000 people having recovered. The country has conducted over 1.2 million tests.

– Armenia

Armenia confirmed 320 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 20,588. A total of 10 fatalities were reported, raising the tally to 360.

A total of 10,980 patients are still under treatment, while 9,131 have recovered. The landlocked country has conducted over 96,000 tests so far.

Nikol Pashinyan, the country's prime minister, had tested positive for the virus on June 1.

– Uzbekistan

In Uzbekistan, 86 more people contracted the virus, raising the tally to 6,358, including 19 deaths and 4,377 recoveries.

The Central Asian country has carried out 850,000 coronavirus tests so far.

Nearly 2,000 active cases are still under treatment.

– Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan reported a record 205 daily virus cases. Total infections rose to 3,356, including 2,021 recoveries.

Three people have died in the last 24 hours, bringing virus-linked fatalities to 40. A total of 571 people, meanwhile, are still under hospital treatment.

– Georgia

Georgia reported two new cases of the virus, bringing the overall count to 911, including 14 virus-related deaths and 716 recoveries.

Over 8.96 million infections have been reported in 188 countries and regions since the virus emerged in China last December, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The US, Brazil, Russia and India are among the worst-hit countries.

The pandemic has claimed over 468,500 lives worldwide, while recoveries are now over 4.44 million.

* Writing by Gozde Bayar