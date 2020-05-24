Coronavirus cases, deaths on rise in Eurasian countries

By Dmitri Chirciu, Aliia Raimbekova, Ruslan Rehimov, Bahtiyar Abdülkerimov, Nazir Aliyev Tayfur, and Davit Kachkachishvili

MOSCOW (AA) – Coronavirus cases and fatalities continued to rise across Eurasian countries on Sunday.

– Ukraine

In Ukraine, the total number of cases reached 20,986, while the death toll hit 617, with new 12 fatalities.

The country did 10,248 tests in the last 24 hours, and a total of 7,108 people have recovered from the virus.

– Kazakhstan

In Kazakhstan, the number of cases rose 403, bringing the total so far to 8,322.

So far, 35 people have died while 4,124 have recovered.

– Armenia

In Armenia, 359 more people were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, bringing the total to 6,661.

The number of recoveries reached 3,064, and the death toll hit 81.

Also, 50,397 tests were done in the country, as 3,483 are still receiving treatment.

– Uzbekistan

In Uzbekistan, 43 more people contracted the virus, raising the tally to 3,132.

Thirteen people have died to date and 2,532 have recovered.

The country has also done 552,000 coronavirus tests so far.

Uzbekistan also repatriated more than 3,000 of its citizens from abroad in 12 flights this May. All the citizens were put in quarantine.

– Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan’s former Parliament Speaker Mukar Cholponbayev died of coronavirus on Sunday, the country’s Health Ministry said, while the death toll rose to 15.

Kyrgyzstan reported 38 new cases, bringing the country’s total to 1,403. The number of recoveries reached 980.

– Moldova

Eight more people in Moldova died of COVID-19, raising the death toll to 250.

In the country, the number of cases rose to 6,994, including 1,481 healthcare workers.

The number of recoveries rose to 3,713.

– Georgia

In Georgia, two new COVID-19 cases raised the total to 733, including 12 deaths and 522 recoveries.

After nearly two months, Georgia’s state of emergency and curfew ended on Saturday.

– Worldwide

Some 5.38 million cases have been reported in 188 countries and regions since the virus emerged in China last December, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

The US, Russia, Brazil, and several European countries are currently the hardest-hit in the world.

The pandemic has claimed some 344,000 lives worldwide, while recoveries of about 2.15 million.

* Writing by Erdogan Cagatay Zontur