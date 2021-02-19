Coronavirus cases, deaths rise in Arab countries

By Hamdi Moussa and Muhammed Semiz

ISTANBUL (AA) – Libya, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Iraq announced additional coronavirus infections and fatalities Friday as efforts continued to contain the deadly virus.

– Libya

Libya reported 27 deaths, 585 new cases and 741 recoveries. The new total is 2,088 fatalities, 129,325 infections and 114,305 recoveries.

– UAE

Twenty more people have died in the UAE, bringing the death toll to 1,093. As many as 3,140 new cases were identified, pushing the total to 365,017.

– Iraq

A total of 12 people in Iraq died in the past 24 hours, pushing nationwide fatalities to 13,232.

With 4,024 new infections, the caseload rose to 661,477. A total of 614,529 recoveries have been recorded.

– Worldwide

The pandemic has claimed more than 2.4 million lives in 192 countries and regions since December 2019.

More than 110.5 million cases have been reported worldwide, with an excess of 62 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz in Ankara