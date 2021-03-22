Coronavirus cases, deaths rise in Arab countries

By Anadolu Agency Staff

ISTANBUL (AA) –Jordan, Lebanon and Tunisia announced more coronavirus infections and deaths Sunday as efforts continued to contain the disease.

– Jordan

Jordan’s Health Ministry announced 8,789 more cases, taking the country’s total number of infections to 535,455.

A total of 434,167 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The death toll rose by 88 to 5,876.

– Lebanon

Another 42 people in Lebanon died from COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 5,757, the Lebanese Health Ministry announced.

Another 968 people tested positive, with infections rising to 439,543, while the number of recoveries reached 343,078.

– Tunisia

The Tunisian Health Ministry registered 20 more deaths as well as 301 new cases and 555 recoveries.

Total infections rose to 245,706. The country has recorded 8,546 fatalities and 212,304 recoveries so far.

– Worldwide

Since first being detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 2.71 million lives in 192 countries and regions.

More than 123 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now over 69.7 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.