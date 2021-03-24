Coronavirus cases, deaths rise in Arab countries

By Muhammad Yahya

ISTANBUL (AA) – Jordan, Iraq and Libya announced more coronavirus infections and deaths Wednesday as efforts continued to contain the disease.

– Jordan

Jordan’s Health Ministry announced 9,130 more cases, taking the country’s total number of infections to 562,857.

A total of 456,188 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The death toll rose by 104 to 6,181.

– Iraq

Another 29 people in Iraq died in the past 24 hours, pushing nationwide fatalities to 14,095, according to the Health Ministry.

With 6,051 new infections, the caseload rose to 809,092. A total of 727,471 recoveries have been recorded so far.

– Libya

Libya’s National Center for Disease Control reported some 18 deaths over the past 24 hours.

The center said 909 people tested positive for COVID-19 and 993 recovered.

The new figures pushed Libya’s count to 154,320 confirmed cases, including 2,582 fatalities and 141,413 recoveries.

– Worldwide

Since it was first detected in China in December 2019, the coronavirus has claimed over 2.73 million lives in 192 countries and regions.

More than 124.5 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now over 70.6 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz