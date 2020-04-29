Coronavirus cases, deaths rise in Arab countries

ANKARA (AA) – Health authorities in several Arab countries on Wednesday confirmed new more cases of the novel coronavirus.

– Kuwait

The death toll in Kuwait reached 24 with one more fatality over the past 24 hours. The number of cases climbed to 3,740, with 1,389 recoveries.

– Qatar

The country's Health Ministry said the total number of cases mounted to 11,311, as 643 more people tested positive for the virus. As many as 10 people have died due to the coronavirus, while 1,243 have recovered.

– Lebanon

The total number of cases rose to 721, while 150 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Lebanon. A total of 24 people have so far died in the country.

– Mauritania

The number of the cases reached eight after one more infection was recorded, according to country’s Health Ministry.

– Bahrain

The total number of cases in Bahrain rose to 2,869 after 58 more people tested positive for the virus over the past 24 hours. The death toll stands at 8, while the number of recovered patients reached 1,370.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in 185 countries and regions since the novel coronavirus emerged in China last December, with the US and Europe the hardest-hit areas in the world.

Over 3.13 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll above 218,400 and more than 947,500 recoveries, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the US.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz