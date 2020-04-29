Coronavirus cases, deaths rise in Arab countries

By Nur Gelle Gedi and Ali Semerci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Health authorities in several Arab countries confirmed more cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus late Wednesday as the Middle East struggles to contain its spread.

– Iraq

The death toll in Iraq from the coronavirus rose to 92 with two more fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry. The number of cases rose by 75 to 2,003, while the number of recoveries rose to 1,346.

– United Arab Emirates

The total number of cases in the UAE rose to 11,929 as 549 more people tested positive for the virus, the country's official Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported. The death toll rose to 98 with nine more fatalities recorded, while 2,329 have recovered.

– Bahrain

The total number of cases in Bahrain rose to 2,921 after 52 more people tested positive for the virus. The death toll stands at eight, while the number of recoveries reached 1,455.

Cases of the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, have been reported in 185 countries and regions since the virus emerged in Wuhan, China last December, with the US and Europe the hardest-hit areas.

More than 3.18 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll above 226,700 and more than 970,000 recoveries, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the US.

*Writing by Fahri Aksut