Coronavirus cases, deaths rise in Gulf states

By Serdar Bitmez and Mohammed Yahya

ANKARA (AA) – Health authorities in all Gulf countries confirmed 22 fatalities and 5,532 coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

Qatar reported 1,526 new cases on Tuesday, its highest daily tally to date, which raised the overall count to 25,149.

The country’s death toll stands at 14, while 179 more recoveries pushed the 3,019, according to the Health Ministry.

In Kuwait, the death toll reached 75 after 10 COVID-19 patients died over the past 24 hours.

A total of 991 more cases were reported, raising the overall count to 10,277, including 3,101 recoveries, according to the Health Ministry.

In Saudi Arabia, nine people died of the virus, taking the death toll to 264.

The Health Ministry confirmed 1,911 new cases, bringing the total to 42,952, while recoveries rose by 2,520 to reach 15,257.

In the UAE, 783 new cases raised the overall count to 19,661, while recoveries increased by 631 to 6,012.

The Health Ministry said two more people died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 203.

Bahrain’s Health Ministry confirmed one fatality, 173 cases, and 30 recoveries on Tuesday.

The total number of infections now stands at 5,330, including nine fatalities and 152 recoveries.

In Oman, the Health Ministry reported 148 new cases, raising the overall count 3,721, including 17 fatalities and 1,250 recoveries.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 187 countries and regions. The US, Russia, and Europe are currently the worst-hit regions.

More than 4.21 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll near 288,000 worldwide and over 1.47 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

* Bassel Barakat contributed to this report from Ankara