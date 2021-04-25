Coronavirus cases, deaths rise in Tunisia, Lebanon

By Yosra Ouanes and Hamdi Yildiz

ISTANBUL (AA) – Health officials in Tunisia and Lebanon confirmed more coronavirus infections and related deaths Saturday.

Tunisia’s Health Ministry said 61 people died in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 10,231.

It said the virus was detected in 2,229 more people, bringing infections to 298,572. The recovery tally stands at 248,013.

As many as 28 people in Lebanon died from the virus, pushing the death toll there to 7,118, the Health Ministry announced.

Another 1,511 people tested positive, with infections rising to 519,615, while the number of recoveries is 445,163.

Since first being detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 3 million lives in 192 countries and regions.

More than 146.07 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now exceeding 84.1 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar