Coronavirus cases, deaths rising in Arab countries

By Ali Semerci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Iraq, Palestine, Kuwait and Qatar announced more coronavirus infections and fatalities Thursday as efforts continue to contain the disease.

– Iraq

In Iraq, seven people died in the past 24 hours, pushing the nationwide fatalities to 12,922.

With 770 new infections, the overall caseload rose to 606,186. A total of 564,359 recoveries have been recorded.

– Palestine

Palestinian Health Ministry said seven more people have died from the virus in the last 24 hours in territories under Israeli occupation and blockade and that 736 new cases have been identified.

In the Palestinian territories with a population of about five million (West Bank, Gaza, East Jerusalem), the total number of cases reached 169,388, while there are 1,821 deaths and 153,774 recoveries.

-Kuwait

The Kuwaiti Health Ministry registered 560 cases and 252 recoveries.

Total infections rose to 156,434. The country has 946 deaths and 150,061 recoveries.

– Qatar

The Qatari Health Ministry confirmed 209 new infections and 167 recoveries, bringing the caseload to 146,689, beside 246 deaths and 143,261 recoveries.

– Worldwide

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 1.98 million lives in 191 countries and regions since last December.

Over 92.7 million cases have been reported worldwide, with more than 51.1 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz