Coronavirus cases exceed 1,000 mark in Sudan

By Mohammed Amin

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AA) – The Sudanese health authorities on Friday confirmed 181 more cases related to the new coronavirus, rising the total to 1,111.

The Health Ministry said in a statement that the cases included 59 deaths and 102 recoveries.

It further said that the total number of cases in the capital Khartoum is 934 while other cases have been distributed in 15 out of 17 states.

Meanwhile, the higher committee for combating coronavirus announced Friday that the full lockdown in Khartoum will continue for another ten days as three-week lockdown declared earlier in the country is set to end on Saturday.