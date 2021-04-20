Coronavirus cases falling in Palestine

By Esat Firat

JERUSALEM, Palestine (AA) – Coronavirus infections have been dropping in Palestine in recent days, according to officials on Tuesday.

Health authorities reported 31 new deaths and 2,025 additional infections from the pandemic.

The Health Ministry said 469 cases were recorded in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, while 1,556 cases were registered in the Gaza Strip.

In total, Palestine has recorded 313,121 cases, including 3,346 fatalities, since the first COVID-19 case was reported in 2020.

The number of daily cases in the West Bank, which surpassed 1,500 last month, has decreased by more than 60% recently after restrictions were imposed by authorities.

Meanwhile, daily cases continue to fall in the Gaza Strip after the region recorded more than 1,900 daily infections last week.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz​​​​​​​