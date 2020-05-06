Coronavirus cases in Africa near 50,000

By Addis Getachew

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AA) – The total number of coronavirus cases in Africa reached 49,352, according to data released by the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday.

The cases jumped from the previous update of 47,581.

According to the latest update, 1,959 people have so far died from COVID-19, while 16,315 have recovered.

North Africa continues to be the hardest hit of the five geographical regions in Africa with 18,500 cases, followed by West 13,400, Southern 8,100, East 4,800 and Central Africa with 4,600 case.

In terms of fatalities, North Africa has the highest figure of 1,100, followed by West with 320, Central 184, Southern 163 and Eastern 142.

South Africa has the highest number of cases with 7,600, while Egypt recorded 7,200 cases so far; but in terms of deaths, Egypt recorded 452, while South Africa counted 148.

Algeria has the highest number of deaths in North Africa with 470, while Morocco recorded 181.

In West Africa, Nigeria has so far seen 98 deaths, Burkina Faso 48, Niger 38, and Mali 32.

In Central Africa, Cameroon recorded 108 deaths and the Democratic Republic of Congo registered 35; while in East Africa, Sudan saw 45 deaths and Somalia reported 38.