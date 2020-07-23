Coronavirus cases in Africa near 769,000

By Addis Getachew

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AA) – Coronavirus cases in Africa topped 768,978 on Thursday, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At least 16,423 people have died of the virus while 434,973 patients have recovered, the latest figures show.

Southern Africa recorded 410,500 cases, North Africa 141,500, West Africa 112,800, East Africa 60,300 and Central Africa 43,900.

At least 6,300 people have died in Southern Africa, 6,100 in North Africa, 1,800 in West Africa, 1,500 in East Africa and 866 in Central Africa.

South Africa has, by far, the most cases in the continent with 394,900 while Egypt follows with 89,700.

-'Reduced pressure'

Meanwhile, some African countries have claimed that pressure on hospitals and health centers is getting less and less because of fewer infections and deaths.

"The pressure we had in hospitals has reduced for some days now. It is the right time for us to reduce infections as much as possible," said Cameroon Health Minister Manaouda Malachie.

Its recovery rate stands at 85%, according to Malachie.

The Central African nation has registered 16,522 virus cases, including 382 deaths and 13,728 recoveries, thus far.

*Rodrigue Forku from Cameroon contributed to this story