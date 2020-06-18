Coronavirus cases in Africa rise to 267,519

By Addis Getachew

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AA) – The total number of the coronavirus cases in Africa climbed to 267,519, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said in an update on Thursday.

The number of people who died of the virus has now reached 7,197, while 122,661 patients have recovered, according to data.

Southern Africa region have so far recorded 84,300 COVID-19 cases, of which South Africa has counted 80,400 confirmed cases.

North Africa follows with 73,100, West Africa 55,400, East 28,800 and Central Africa 25,900.

In terms of death toll, North Africa have so far recorded 3,000 fatalities, Southern Africa 1,700, West Africa 1,000, East Africa 867 and Central Africa 566.

In North Africa, Egypt has the most fatalities that now stood at 1,900. Algeria saw 799 people killed by the virus and Morocco 213.

Nigeria in West Africa confirmed 469 coronavirus deaths, Sudan in East Africa 487 and Cameroon in Central Africa 277.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 449,000 people worldwide, with over 8.35 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 4.07 million, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University of the US.