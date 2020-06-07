Coronavirus cases in Africa surpass 180,000

By Addis Getachew

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AA) – The total number of coronavirus cases in Africa climbed to 183,474, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday, as the continent grapples with community spread.

At least 5,041 coronavirus patients have died so far, while a total of 81,367 patients have recovered, it said.

North Africa registered 53,000 cases, with Egypt, Algeria and Morocco being the worst-hit countries in the region.

Southern Africa recorded 48,600 cases, West 41,000, East 21,300 and Central Africa 19,600.

North Africa suffered 2,200 fatalities of which Egypt alone recorded 1,200 deaths, Algeria 698 and Morocco 208.

At least 977 have died due to the coronavirus in Southern Africa, 812 in West Africa, 615 in East and 436 in Central Africa.

In terms of cases, South Africa is the worst affected in the continent with 46,000 cases so far.