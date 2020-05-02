Coronavirus cases in Africa top 41,000

By Omer Erdem

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AA) – There are more than 40,000 cases of the deadly coronavirus in Africa, according to data released Saturday by the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The continent has reported 41,330 cases and 1,701 deaths, said Africa CDC.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus rose in several nations as the continent continues to grapple with the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, 385 new cases and seven deaths were reported in South Africa; 150 new cases and 10 deaths in Sudan; 70 new infections and three deaths in Somali and five deaths in Chad, according to officials in those countries.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in 187 countries and regions since the novel coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, China last December, with the US and Europe the hardest-hit areas.

More than 3.4 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll exceeging 242,200 and more than 1 million recoveries, according to data compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.