Coronavirus cases in Africa top 891,000

By Addid Getachew

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AA) – The number of coronavirus cases in Africa reached 891,199 on Thursday, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said.

At least 18,884 people have died of the virus across the continent of 54 countries, according to the latest update.

As many as 540,872 patients have so far recovered, it said.

Southern Africa recorded 491,900 cases, North Africa 155,400, West Africa 125,300, East Africa 72,000 and Central Africa 46,600.

At least 7,900 people have died of virus-related complications in Southern Africa, 6,500 in North Africa, 1,900 in West Africa, 1,600 in East Africa and 938 in Central Africa.

Meanwhile, the government of Canada provided Africa CDC with 400,000 face masks.

“We believe it is through collaborative efforts that the world could succeed in the fight against the pandemic,” Canadian Ambassador to Ethiopia Antoine Chevrier told Anadolu Agency at the handover ceremony.

He said his government pledged $2.4 million for Africa as the continent grapples with mounting infections and virus-linked deaths.