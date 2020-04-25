Coronavirus cases in Djibouti exceeds 1,000

By Omer Erdem

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AA) – The number of coronavirus cases in Djibouti now exceeds 1,000 and the death toll stands at two, authorities said Saturday.

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said nine people were infected with the virus that brings the total to 1,008.

Two have died in Djibouti and the number of recoveries is 373.

The number of cases across Africa increased to 29,422, with 1,342 patients dying from COVID-19 on the continent.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 185 countries and regions. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 202,200 people, with total infections nearing 2.9 million, while over 813,900 have recovered, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.