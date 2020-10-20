Coronavirus cases in Eurasia up by 7,376

By Anadolu Agency Staff

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan (AA) – Coronavirus infections and deaths continued their upward trend across Eurasia and Central Asia on Tuesday.

– Ukraine

Ukraine’s Health Minister Maksim Stepanov announced 5,469 new cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the tally on 309,107.

The death toll in the country rose to 5,786 as 113 people died from COVID-19, while 3,044 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 126,489, Stepanov said.

Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelenskiy met with religious leaders in his country and asked for their support amid the rising number of virus cases.

Zelenskiy said that if the number of daily cases reach 9,000, a lockdown will be imposed across the country.

– Georgia

Georgia’s Prime Ministry announced that the total number of cases climbed to 19,898, as 1,194 people contracted the virus over the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries in the country reached 8,666, as 328 more people recovered over the past day.

The death toll rose to 158 as 15 more people died from the virus.

In the country, where the number of daily cases have been increasing since early September, a total of 6,407 people are in quarantine, while 2,862 people are in hospitals and 1,420 people are being kept under observation in the hotels reserved for only COVID-19 patients.

– Kyrgyzstan

According to the Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan, 384 more people were found to be infected with the virus, bringing the total number to 52,910.

The death toll rose to 1,113 as two more people lost their lives, while 276 more patients recovered, pushing the total number of recoveries to 46,139.

As many as 5,171 coronavirus patients were being treated in the country, where a total of 383,000 tests have been conducted since March 18.

– Uzbekistan

In a statement by Uzbekistan’s Health Ministry, the total number of coronavirus cases reached 63,737, as 214 more people contracted the virus.

The death toll in the country rose to 533 as two more people died from the virus.

At least 113 more people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 60,717. The recovery rate in the country stands at 95%.

A total of 2,487 virus patients are being treated in the country.

– Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s Health Ministry confirmed that 115 more people diagnosed with the virus, taking the total number of cases to 109,623.

The death toll in the country reached 1,779 as three more people died over the past 24 hours. The total number of recoveries rose to 105,145 with 115 additions.

The number of pneumonia cases with symptoms of COVID-19, but negative for the virus, increased by 15 to reach 35,980 in the country.

A total of 28,239 pneumonia patients have been recovered, with 16 additions. The death toll from pneumonia rose to 387 as five more patients died over past 24 hours.

*Writing by Merve Berker