Coronavirus cases in Ghana surpass 13,000

By Adam Abu-bashal

ABUJA, Nigeria (AA) – The number of COVID-19 infections in Ghana has exceeded 13,000, health authorities said Friday, as 274 cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 13,203.

Health officials said four additional fatalities from the virus were recorded Friday, taking the nationwide death toll to 70.

The number of recovered patients has reached 4,548.

The capital of Accra and in Ashanti, western and central regions are the worst hit areas.

In the central region, 131 people were detained for violating COVID-19 measures.

The highest death toll on the continent has been reported in Egypt with 2,017 fatalities. It is followed by South Africa with 1,831 deaths, Algeria with 825, Sudan with 506 and Nigeria with 475.

The countries with the highest number of cases are South Africa with 87,715, Egypt with 52,211, Nigeria with 18,480 and Algeria with 11,504.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 457,300 worldwide, with more than 8.5 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 4.2 million, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the US.