Coronavirus cases in Ghana surpass 14,500

By Adam Abu-bashal

ABUJA, Nigeria (AA) – The number of COVID-19 infections in Ghana has exceeded 14,500, health authorities said Tuesday, as 414 cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

Confirmed cases stand at 14,568, Ghana Health Service Director General Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said in a press conference.

Ten additional fatalities from the virus were recorded Tuesday, taking the nationwide death toll to 95.

The number of recovered patients has reached 10,907

The capital of Accra and the Ashanti, Western and Central regions are the worst-hit areas.

Since originating in Wuhan, China last December, the pandemic has claimed nearly 477,000 lives in 188 countries and regions.

More than 9.2 million cases have been reported worldwide, while over 4.6 million patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.