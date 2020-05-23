Coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir cross 1,500 mark

By Nusrat Sidiq

SRINAGAR, Jammu and Kashmir (AA) – The number of coronavirus cases in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir passed 1,500 on Saturday.

The overall count rose to 1,569 after 80 more people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to a government update.

One more fatality – a 55-year-old woman from the southern district of Anantnag – raised the death toll to 21, while recoveries stand at 774.

“The patient had underlying ailments, including a chest infection. We had tested her for COVID-19, and the results were positive,” said Dr. Farooq Jan, the medical superintendent of SKIMS Hospital in the capital Srinagar.

According to the official update, 124,074 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the region so far.