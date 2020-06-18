Coronavirus cases in Latin America keep climbing

By Laura Gamba

BOGOTA, Colombia (AA) – Brazil recorded 1,269 new COVID-19 fatalities Wednesday, bringing its official death toll from the coronavirus to 46,510, the Health Ministry reported.

Chile remains trapped in a health emergency after three months of failed measures and is now a global pandemic hotspot with the highest number of infections and deaths per million people in the world. On Wednesday, the country reported a total of 220,628 coronavirus cases and 3,615 deaths.

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 but said he felt strong enough to overcome the disease. The president said he will continue to exercise his functions remotely.

His wife, Ana Garcia, has also tested positive for the virus. So far, they are the first presidential couple to contract the virus in the Americas.

"The president maintained at all times the preventive measures recommended by the health authorities, but due to the nature of his work, it was not possible to remain in total isolation," said a presidential press release.

More than 9,600 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Honduras, with 330 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Honduras began reopening its economy last week after a nearly three-month shutdown.

In Mexico, COVID-19 cases have been concentrated in urban areas, yet the virus has already reached the indigenous and rural areas.

Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, Mexican Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, explained that 1,760 cases have been confirmed in indigenous populations as well as 327 deaths.

He said that given the isolated and precarious conditions of these areas, "it is not possible to have effective health service coverage."

Mexico reported almost 155,000 COVID-19 cases and 18,310 deaths nationwide as of Wednesday.

In Bolivia, telecom masts were destroyed by villagers who fear that 5G technology could transmit the coronavirus. Public Works Minister Iván Arias had to clarify that 5G technology has not yet been implemented in Bolivia to stop the wave of destruction that is affecting some areas of the country, which is motivated by the unfounded popular belief that such technology contributes toward amplifying coronavirus infections.

"There are no 5G antennas in Bolivia. Not one," Arias told various media outlets in La Paz after the announcement of vandalism in the municipality of Villa Yapacaní, which resulted in the destruction of four telecommunications towers.

Bolivia has a total of 19,883 cases and 659 deaths.