Coronavirus cases in Malaysia tops 1,500, 14 dead

By Riyaz ul Khaliq

ANKARA (AA) – Malaysia found 212 new cases of coronavirus, the largest figure in a single day in the country, taking the total number of cases to 1,518, local media reported Monday.

Dr. Noor Hisham Abdullah, director-general of health, said that as of Monday noon, 212 new COVID-19 cases were recorded, according to daily Star.

He said four more people have died due to the virus, bringing the death toll in the country to 14.

Most of the new cases were linked to a mass religious gathering held at Seri Petaling, he said.

Meanwhile, local authorities will distribute two million face masks to people in Sarawak province.

Malaysian parliament member Mohd Azis Jamman also said he will donate his salary to help people in his constituency who are suffering from economic distress caused by the virus.

– 29 French tourists test positive in Cambodia

Cambodia has almost sealed off its borders with neighbors — including that with Thailand and Laos, amid coronavirus fears.

Earlier, it had suspended several cross-border activities with Vietnam.

Cambodia has reported a total of 86 confirmed cases in the country, which include 29 French tourists and their two local guides. Two people have recovered from the disease.

– Hong Kong bans all non-resident arrivals

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced stopping all foreign tourists and transit arrivals to the autonomous region for the next 14 days starting from Wednesday.

The ban will also apply to anyone from mainland China, Macau or Taiwan who recently traveled elsewhere.

She added that sale of alcohol at more than 8,000 bars and restaurants will also be banned.

The move comes after the region witnessed an unprecedented spike in cases last week — most of which authorities said were imported.

– Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore report new cases

Thailand recorded 122 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, bringing total number of cases in the country to 721.

One person died while 52 persons have recovered from the illness.

Vietnam has recorded 121 cases of the virus with no death so far.

Singapore has recorded 455 cases of the virus. Two died while 144 others recovered from the illness.

– Taiwan

Applauded for its anti-coronavirus fight in limiting the spread of the virus, Taiwan has confirmed 195 cases with two deaths. 28 others have recovered.

President Tsai Ing-wen said next 14 days will be “crucial and people should remain resolute and stand together,” daily Taiwan Today reported.

The coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, first emerged in Wuhan, China last December and has spread to at least 167 countries and territories.

There are over 349,200 confirmed cases worldwide, with a death toll surpassing 15,300, while more than 100,160 have recovered, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.