Coronavirus cases in South Africa surpass 150,000

By Gokhan Kavak

ABUJA, Nigeria (AA) – The number of people in South Africa infected with the novel coronavirus exceeded 150,000 on Tuesday, with 6,945 cases reported in the last 24 hours.

A total of 151,209 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

The country’s death toll now stands at 2,657, while 73,543 have recovered from the virus so far.

Over 1.63 million tests have been conducted in the country.

The highest death toll on the continent has been reported in Egypt, with 2,953 fatalities. It is followed by South Africa with 2,657 deaths, Algeria with 912, Nigeria with 573 and Sudan with 572.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Africa now exceeds 190,000, while more than 5,000 people have died from the virus.

The countries with the highest number of cases are South Africa with 151,209, Egypt with 68,311 Nigeria with 25,133 and Algeria with 13,907.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 508,000 people worldwide, with more than 10.3 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 5.29 million, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University of the US.

*Writing by Burak Dag