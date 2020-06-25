Coronavirus cases past 33,000 in Philippines

By Riyaz ul Khaliq

ANKARA (AA) – The Philippines is witnessing a constant rise in new coronavirus cases with 778 more reported on Thursday.

The country’s Department of Health said in a statement the new cases pushed the national total to 33,069 while the death toll rose to 1,212 after eight more patients died between June 1 and 21.

The department said 415 were “fresh” while 363 were marked “late” ones depending on the delivery of coronavirus test results of the patients.

Of all the cases, 8,910 patients have recovered from the illness so far.

“Four duplicates [deaths] were also removed from the total case count,” the Health Department said about deaths counted among those died due to the infection. “The total cases reported may be subject to change as these numbers undergo constant cleaning and validation.”

The capital Manila is considered to be the epicenter of the nation’s coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, according to a statement by Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, the region confirmed 104 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday.