Coronavirus cases rise across Arab world

BAGHDAD/BEIRUT/RIYADH, Saudi Arabia/AL-MANAMA, Bahrain/RAMALLAH, Palestine/TUNIS, Tunisia (AA) – Coronavirus cases have been increasing across six Arab countries — Iraq, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Tunisia and Palestine.

Iraq confirmed four deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 27, along with 316 infections including 75 that recovered, according to its Health Ministry.

The ministry said two deaths had been confirmed in Karbala and one each in Nineveh and al-Sulaymaniyah.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Health Ministry said the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 304 with 37 fresh cases.

Saudi Arabian health authorities confirmed its first death and reported 205 additional cases, raising the total to 767.

Bahrain also reported a new death, bringing the total to three.

According to Bahrain's Health Ministry, the new death was a Bahraini national who recently returned from Iran.

The number of infections in the country has reached 377.

In Tunisia, the Health Ministry reported 25 new cases, raising the number of infections to 114, including one recovered case.

Palestine reported that a new case brought the total number now to 60.

"A woman has been infected with the coronavirus in the city of Ramallah [central West Bank] from the U.S., bringing the number of infected cases to 60," said the government spokesperson Ibrahim Melhem.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December the coronavirus has spread to at least 169 countries and regions. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic.

According to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University, the number of confirmed cases worldwide is over 395,600 with the death toll exceeding 17,200, while over 103,000 have recovered so far.

*Bassel Ibrahim contributed to this report from Ankara