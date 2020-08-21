Coronavirus cases rise in Eurasia, Central Asia

By Dmitri Chirciu, Talha Yavuz and Nazir Aliyev Tayfur

KIEV (AA) – Health authorities in Central Asian and Eurasian countries on Friday reported new cases and deaths from the coronavirus.

– Ukraine

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov announced that the tally of COVID-19 cases has risen to 100,643, with 2,106 new infections.

He said that 23 more citizens lost their lives to the virus, bringing the death toll to 2,207.

Some 40,000 tests have been conducted by health care experts so far, he added.

With 637 more recoveries over the past the day, the tally has reached 51,078.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier announced that his son was infected with COVID-19 and recovered. In June, the country's first lady was also diagnosed with the coronavirus.

– Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan recorded 278 more cases, raising the tally to 37,825, the country's Health Ministry said.

The disease claimed four more lives taking the death toll to 256.

The number of recoveries reached 336,442 with 226 additions, the ministry figures showed.

In the country where around 100,000 people are kept under surveillance, 4,127 patients are receiving medical treatment in hospitals.

– Kazakhstan

In Kazakhstan, 256 new infections were reported taking the case-count to 104,071.

Recoveries rose to 87,920, with 1,470 additions, while the country’s death toll stands at 1,481 with 20 new fatalities reported over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

The treatment of more than 14,000 COVID-19 patients continues in the country.

– Kyrgyzstan

In Kyrgyzstan, 196 more people tested positive for the novel outbreak, bringing the tally to 42,703, including 35,831 recoveries.

According to the data of the Health Ministry, one person passed away due to the virus in the last 24 hours, thus bringing the death toll to 1,055.

– Georgia

At least 15 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Georgia on Friday, bringing the overall count to 1,426.

Some 20 patients won the battle against the virus since Thursday, with a total of 1,128 recoveries.

The death toll in the country stood at 17, while 6,903 people are kept in quarantine, and 278 patients receive treatment in hospitals.

According to a written statement from the Tbilisi Office of Turkish Airlines, it was reported that Tbilisi-Istanbul flights, which were stopped due to the outbreak, will be restarted as of Aug. 29.

– Armenia

Virus cases in Armenia increased to 42,477, as 158 more people contracted COVID-19 over the past day, according to the Health Ministry data.

Six more people died of the virus, raising the death toll to 842.

A total of 35,693 patients have recovered so far, and the treatment of 5,689 continues.

– Worldwide

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 794,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since it originated in China last December.

The US, Brazil, India, and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 22.7 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 14.5 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

* Writing by Jeyhun Aliyev from Ankara