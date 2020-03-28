Coronavirus cases rise in five Arab states

ANKARA (AA) – Health authorities in five Arab countries reported fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday.



In a statement, Morocco's Health Ministry said 13 coronavirus cases were recorded, taking the total infections in the country to 358.



The ministry put the death toll from the disease at 23 and 11 recoveries.



In Palestine, six new coronavirus infections were reported, taking the total cases to 97, according to a spokesman for the Palestinian government.



In Oman, the Health Ministry said 21 new infections were registered, bringing the total coronavirus cases in the Gulf state to 152.



According to the ministry, a total of 23 patients have recovered from the disease.



In Sudan, the Health Ministry said the total coronavirus cases rose to five after two people tested positive for the virus.



In Mauritania, Health Minister Mohamed Nedhirou Ould Hamed said two coronavirus cases were detected, taking the total infections to five.



After first appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 177 countries and territories, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.



The data shows over 602,000 cases have been reported worldwide since last December, with the death toll above 27,800 and over 131,800 recoveries.



*Bassel Ibrahim contributed to this report from Ankara

