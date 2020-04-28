Coronavirus cases rise in Kuwait, Qatar

By Ahmed Youssef and Mohamed Abdel Ghaffar

DOHA, KUWAIT (AA) – Two Gulf countries reported new cases and fatalities due to the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours as the region continues to struggle with the pandemic.

In a statement, Kuwait's Health Ministry confirmed one death from COVID-19, bringing the total toll to 23. The number of cases rose to 3,440 after 152 more infections were reported in the country.

In Qatar, the country's Health Ministry said the total number of cases had risen to 10,777, with 677 patients testing positive for the virus. As many as 10 people have died from coronavirus in the country.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by a coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed over 212,000 people, with total infections exceeding 3.06 million, while more than 905,600 have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz