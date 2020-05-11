Coronavirus cases rise in Latin America

By Sinan Dogan

ANKARA (AA) – Two South American countries reported more cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus Monday.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Peru rose to 68,882 with 1,515 recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

A total of 1,961 people have died from the virus, including 72 in the past 24 hours.

Some 22,416 people have recovered.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Ecuador climbed to 2,145 with 18 fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to local media reports.

The number of confirmed cases in the country rose to 29,509.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 187 countries and regions. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 285,900 people worldwide, with more than 4.17 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 1.45 million, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University of the US.

*Writing by Seda Sevencan