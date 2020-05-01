Coronavirus cases rise in Oman, Tunisia

By Adel el-Thabti and Serdar Bitmez

TUNIS, Tunisia/MUSCAT, Oman (AA) – More coronavirus cases and deaths were reported in Oman and Tunisia on Friday.

Oman’s Health Ministry reported 99 new cases, raising the total to 2,747, including 495 recoveries.

There was no fatality in the country over the past 24 hours so the death toll remains at 11.

In Tunisia, 14 new cases raised the overall count to 994, including 305 recoveries, while one fatality moved the death toll to 41.

More than 3.27 million people in 187 countries and regions have been infected since the virus emerged in China last December, with the US and Europe the hardest-hit areas in the world.

A significant number of COVID-19 patients – over 1.02 million – have recovered, but the disease has also claimed nearly 234,000 lives so far, as per data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the US.

* Bassel Barakat contributed to this report from Ankara