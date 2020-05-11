Coronavirus cases rise in three Arab countries

By Khalid Mejdoup and Cagri Kosak

ISTANBUL (AA) – Health authorities in three Arab countries reported new cases of the novel coronavirus Monday.

Officials in Egypt said the death toll from the virus climbed to 533 after eight patients died.

The number of cases there rose by 346 to 9,746, while 2,172 patients have recovered.

In the United Arab Emirates, the Health Ministry said three more people died from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 201.

The number of cases rose by 680 to 18,878, it added.

A total of 5,381 people have recovered.

In Morocco, health officials said the number of coronavirus cases rose by 218 to 6,281 with 2,811 recoveries. The death toll stands at 188.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 187 countries and regions. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 285,900 people worldwide with more than 4.17 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 1.45 million, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University of the US.

