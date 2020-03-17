Coronavirus cases rise to 24 in Tunisia

By Adel Bin Ibrahim Bin Elha Elthabti and Gulsen Topcu

TUNIS, Tunisia (AA) – Tunisia’s prime minister announced four new cases of the coronavirus Monday, increasing the total number of cases there to 24.

Elyes Fakhfakh said on state television that all demonstrations and events, including sports competitions, have been postponed.

Land and sea borders have been closed, excluding commercial and evacuation purposes, and gatherings have been banned at places such as markets.

The virus emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 146 countries and territories. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Out of 173,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 6,600, while more than 77,500 patients have recovered, according to Worldometer, a website that compiles new case numbers.

The current number of active cases is more than 88,500 — 93% mild and 7% are in critical condition.